The 1 Thing All of Nina Dobrev's Halloween Costumes Have in Common

Nina Dobrev has played numerous characters on The Vampire Diaries, but she has dressed up as even more characters for Halloween. Year after year, the actress always comes up with supercreative costumes. From dressing up as the Spice Girls with her friends to channeling her inner Hermione Granger from Harry Potter, it's clear that Nina has a theme for selecting the perfect outfit: she always goes with a big pop culture moment. See some of her looks ahead!