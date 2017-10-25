 Skip Nav
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Kacey Musgraves's Country Wedding Was Full of Woodsy, Confetti-Filled Glamour
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet
The 1 Thing All of Nina Dobrev's Halloween Costumes Have in Common

Nina Dobrev has played numerous characters on The Vampire Diaries, but she has dressed up as even more characters for Halloween. Year after year, the actress always comes up with supercreative costumes. From dressing up as the Spice Girls with her friends to channeling her inner Hermione Granger from Harry Potter, it's clear that Nina has a theme for selecting the perfect outfit: she always goes with a big pop culture moment. See some of her looks ahead!

