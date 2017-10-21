 Skip Nav
15 Vampire Diaries Costumes You Can Really Sink Your Teeth Into

As The Vampire Diaries finished up its eighth and final season, last year, but it's still cool to look to some of our favorite characters (living and undead) for a little Halloween inspiration. Not only do Elena and the Salvatore brothers have some iconic looks, but they're also incredibly easy to re-create. So grab some fake vampire teeth and a leather jacket and get ready to kill it with your costume.

Elena Gilbert
Stefan Salvatore
Damon Salvatore
Bonnie Bennett
Caroline Forbes
Alaric Saltzman
Jeremy Gilbert
Matt Donovan
Tyler Lockwood
Enzo
Lily Salvatore
Lexi Branson
Liz Forbes
Katherine Pierce
Kai Parker
The Vampire Diaries Halloween Costumes
