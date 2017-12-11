 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Gift Guide
Editor-Approved! The Ultimate Affordable Holiday Gift Guide For 2017 — All Under $100
The Royals
10 Times Princess Diana Was the Most Badass Member of the British Royal Family
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You

Oscar Isaac really has the sexy-smolder look down. The 38-year-old Cuban and Guatemalan actor, who stars in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has conquered Hollywood not only with his incredible talent, but also with his insanely good looks. From his early days in All About the Benjamins to his roles in Robin Hood, Inside Llewyn Davis, and The Promise, Oscar has given us plenty of reasons to swoon. Keep reading for Oscar's hottest moments of all time, and then watch him explain how Harrison Ford nearly sabotaged his Star Wars flight plan.

40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You
9
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Oscar IsaacEye Candy
Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac Welcomes His First Child!
by Caitlin Gallagher
Oscar Isaac Facts
Oscar Isaac
12 Things You Must Know About the Drop-Dead-Gorgeous Oscar Isaac
by Macy Daniela Martin
Oscar Isaac's Facial Hair
Oscar Isaac
A Celebration of Oscar Isaac's Ever-Changing (Always Sexy) Facial Hair
by Brinton Parker
Suburbicon Trailer
Movie Trailers
Matt Damon Goes Homicidal in the Unsettling Trailer For George Clooney's Suburbicon
by Quinn Keaney
Oscar Isaac Expecting First Child
Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac Is Reportedly Expecting His First Child!
by Caitlin Gallagher
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds