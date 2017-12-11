40 Oscar Isaac Photos That Will Awaken the Force Within You

Oscar Isaac really has the sexy-smolder look down. The 38-year-old Cuban and Guatemalan actor, who stars in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has conquered Hollywood not only with his incredible talent, but also with his insanely good looks. From his early days in All About the Benjamins to his roles in Robin Hood, Inside Llewyn Davis, and The Promise, Oscar has given us plenty of reasons to swoon. Keep reading for Oscar's hottest moments of all time, and then watch him explain how Harrison Ford nearly sabotaged his Star Wars flight plan.