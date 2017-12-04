Photos of Millie Bobby Brown With Celebrity Friends
Hollywood Is Totally Smitten With Millie Bobby Brown, and It's Easy to See Why
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Hollywood Is Totally Smitten With Millie Bobby Brown, and It's Easy to See Why
Millie Bobby Brown is only 13, and yet she's already way cooler than us. Not only is she insanely talented, but she's also taken over the fashion world and made more than a few famous friends along the way. Oh, and, you know, she got to cuddle up to Zac Efron. From her costars to her adoring fans, read on to take a look at all the people who are totally smitten with her.
0previous images
-3more images