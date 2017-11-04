Millie Bobby Brown Style 2017
Millie Bobby Brown Was a Style Icon From the Start — but in 2017 She Put on a Show
From the first time we saw her, we knew that Millie Bobby Brown was going to take over the fashion world. Since her big breakout role on Stranger Things, the 13-year-old British actress has not only proven that she is insanely talented, she's also inspired us more than once with her incredible style.
This year, whether she was dressed head to toe in Gucci, fronting a Calving Klein campaign, or schooling us on how to wear bright ruffles, Millie's style definitely came into its own. Ahead, check out her most memorable looks of 2017, and get ready for major wardrobe envy.
