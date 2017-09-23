 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Miley Cyrus
Let Miley Cyrus Be Your Halloween Costume Inspiration This Year
Rihanna
16 People Who Are Just Now Finding Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Pictures That Prove Kate and Camilla Cannot Contain Their Laughter Around Each Other

They're both poised, stylish, and strong women, and the Duchess of Cornwall has always been there for the Duchess of Cambridge, guiding her through the obstacles of royal life. It also seems that they share the same wicked sense of humor, since they often have a glint in their eye and a smile on their faces whenever they are seen together in public. Here we take a look at what we hope they might be talking about. Keep reading to see their 15 funniest photos, then check out Kate's awkward interactions with the queen and get in on what she and William are always whispering about.

Related
Kate Middleton's Not Too Princessy to Play Sports
What Is Kate Middleton's Relationship Like With Other Royal Women?
40+ Snaps of Kate Middleton With Little Girls That Are Sure to Make Your Heart Explode

Camilla: "If we stay behind these flowers, no one will ever know about our matching hotpants."
Kate: "Why are you carrying an umbrella when it's not raining?" Camilla: "If people get too close, I like to jab them."
Kate: "Boris is getting awfully close behind you." Camilla: "Just keep laughing and we'll inch away slowly."
Camilla: "How much if I can hit that guy with my glove?"
Camilla: "OK, the guy to your left — snog, marry, or push off a cliff?"
Camilla: "Do you think Harry would prefer cufflinks or these Spearmint Rhino vouchers for his birthday?"
Charles: "I don't get it." Kate and Camilla: "It's because you're not awesome, like us."
Kate: "Is this the one where they wear the tall, furry hats or the floppy ones with the feathers?" Camilla: "Who cares? They're both hilarious."
Camilla: "I told you she'd call shotgun first."
Camilla: "See? It's all about the hilarious hats."
Camilla: "I have gin in my handbag."
Camilla: "Hold on tight; I slipped the driver a 20 and told him to step on it."
Camilla: "I've been sticking my gum on this balcony for years — honestly, no one ever notices."
Kate: "No one's noticed my terrible manicure." Camilla: "Nor mine . . ."
Camilla: ". . . I swear, it works every time!"
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR VoicesThe RoyalsCamilla Parker BowlesKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
The Royals
by Quinn Keaney
Amner Hall Interiors
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Had Very Specific Taste When It Came to Decorating the Family's Country Home
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton Children's Mental Health Video
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Continues Her Crusade For Children's Mental Health in New Video: "It Can Be Difficult"
by Morgane Le Caer
Royal Pregnancies Over the Years
Kate Middleton
Royal Pregnancies Over the Years: Who Suffered, Who Hid, and Who Glowed?
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's Similar Style
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's Twinning Style Moments Might Just Blow Your Mind
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds