15 Pictures That Prove Kate and Camilla Cannot Contain Their Laughter Around Each Other

They're both poised, stylish, and strong women, and the Duchess of Cornwall has always been there for the Duchess of Cambridge, guiding her through the obstacles of royal life. It also seems that they share the same wicked sense of humor, since they often have a glint in their eye and a smile on their faces whenever they are seen together in public. Here we take a look at what we hope they might be talking about. Keep reading to see their 15 funniest photos, then check out Kate's awkward interactions with the queen and get in on what she and William are always whispering about.