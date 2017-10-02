 Skip Nav
The Sweetest Photos of Macklemore's Daughter That Will Make You Smile Like a Weirdo

Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, in May 2015, and since then, the couple has been sharing a slew of adorable moments with their little one on social media. The rapper — whose real name is Ben Haggerty — hasn't been shy about revealing his softer side with his sweet interactions with his daughter. In addition to photos of Sloane hanging out with her dad's rapping buddies, she also cuddles up to her mom, is a natural with instruments, and flashes a smile that is guaranteed to melt the coldest of hearts. The couple also recently revealed that they're expecting their second child, so in honor of the exciting news, keep reading to see their most precious family moments.

