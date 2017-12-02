Get Ready to Set Your DVRs, Because Harry and Meghan's Wedding Will Be Televised

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot in May 2018, and the question everyone is asking is, "Will their wedding be televised?" Well, it appears we finally have an answer. According to Brides, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace announced during a press conference on Tuesday that, like Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials, everyone will be able to watch Harry and Meghan exchange "I dos" from the comfort of their very own home.

"The couple of course wants the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family," the spokesperson said. "They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved." The spokesperson then added that the wedding, "like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom." Is there any way we can set our DVRs now?