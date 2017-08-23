7 Times Princess Charlotte Proved She's Definitely a Mama's Girl

Shortly after Princess Charlotte made her grand entrance into the world in May 2015, it became obvious that she looks so much like her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. But as she's gotten older and made more and more public outings, we've gotten to see just how much she takes after her mom, Kate Middleton. Not only do the two immediately become the center of attention whenever they walk into a room, but their personalities and quirky facial expressions are perfectly in sync. From their goofy reactions to their judgmental stares, Kate and Charlotte are two peas in a royal pod.