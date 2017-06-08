 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
42 of Kate Middleton's Least Princess-y Facial Expressions
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore's New Zine Will Have a Special Place in Your Heart — and on Your Coffee Table
Celebrity Couples
10 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up Before Getting Married
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 43  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
42 of Kate Middleton's Least Princess-y Facial Expressions

The Duchess of Cambridge usually looks elegant and composed when she's performing her royal duties, but, like every human, she does occasionally drop her picture-perfect grin to reveal deeper emotions. Indeed, Kate Middleton tends to show off her least "princess-y" expressions when she's doing one of her favorite things — watching sports. Since the duchess isn't too princess-y to play sports, it's only natural that some of her funniest moments would come while she is watching athletes do their thing! Keep reading to see Kate's funniest faces from over the years.

Related
28 Kate Middleton Mom Moments That Will Melt Your Heart
23 Pictures of the Royals Laughing That Will Make You Spit Out Your Tea

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The RoyalsKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
Kate Middleton
Dig In, Duchess! These Are Kate Middleton's Favorite Foods
by Marcia Moody
Signs You're a Young Latina Millennial
Humor
by Celia Fernandez
Prince Harry Hugging Elderly Lady in Sydney June 2017
Prince Harry
by Kelsie Gibson
Intimate Southern Wedding Photos
Summer
This Romantic Wedding Is Your Ultimate Inspiration For an Outdoor Ceremony
by Macy Cate Williams
Celebrities Who Broke Up Before Getting Married
Celebrity Couples
10 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up Before Getting Married
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds