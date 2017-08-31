 Skip Nav
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
50+ Photos That Show the Outpouring of Love at Princess Diana's Public Funeral

When Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in August 1997, it seemed as though the world was mourning just as deeply as her own family. Diana, dubbed "The People's Princess," made an indelible mark on those in the UK as well as around the globe; her funeral, which was held on Sept. 6, was watched or listened to by an estimated 2.5 billion people worldwide — making it one of the most watched events in history. In London, a crowd of nearly one million people gathered to trace Diana's coffin from Kensington Palace to Westminster Abbey to her final resting place at the Spencer family's home in Althorp.

Diana's sons, Harry and William, followed their mother's coffin alongside their father, Prince Charles, and their uncle Charles, the Earl Spencer. The visibly moved onlookers blanketed the streets with heartfelt notes, bouquets, and teddy bears, and flower petals rained down from bystanders along the procession route. People also gathered in Hyde Park, where the ceremony was being aired on a giant screen, while celebrities like Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Hillary Clinton, and Elton John attended the official ceremony inside Westminster Abbey. We're looking back on the outpouring of love from the public at Diana's funeral. Scroll through to see all the tearjerking photos.

30 Sweet, Heartbreaking Things William and Harry Have Said About Princess Diana

Princess Diana's coffin was carried inside Westminster Abbey by Welsh Guards.
Prince Harry and Prince William followed their mother's coffin along with their father and uncle.
A British bobby carried flowers to the Buckingham Palace gate.
William, Harry, and Charles waited in front of Westminter Abbey.
Mourners stood outside Westminster Abbey.
The funeral cortege made the way down Carriage Drive in Hyde Park.
A British police officer was moved to tears while protecting the crowds.
Members of the public laid flowers and notes outside Llandaff Cathedral in Wales.
First Lady Hillary Clinton arrived at Westminster Abbey for Diana's ceremony.
A young man with a mohawk carried a personalized floral tribute while walking up the Mall toward Buckingham Palace.
Prince Philip, Earl Spencer, and Prince Charles walked alongside William and Harry outside Westminter Abbey.
William and Harry took in the floral arrangements and notes left by the public outside Kensington Palace.
An officer stood on duty outside of Buckingham Palace near rows of flowers left by tourists and Londoners.
Mourner stood outside of Westminster Abbey with signs and flowers.
A group of mourners held photos and a note addressed to Prince William and Prince Harry.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman arrived for the ceremony.
Teddy bears, photos, notes, and flowers lined the streets outside Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II greeted mourners waiting in line to sign Diana's condolence book.
A little girl holding flowers looked up at a police officer in front of Buckingham Palace.
A young boy cried outside Kensington Palace.
Prince Philip and the Queen Mother headed to their car.
Elton John and husband David Furnish arrived for the ceremony, where Elton would perform "Candle in the Wind."
