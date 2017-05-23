 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Queen's Regalia — What Does It All Mean?
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Queen's Regalia — What Does It All Mean?

Sweeping velvet hooded cloak lined with taffeta? Check. Ostrich-feather bonnet? Check. Multicolored sashes pinned just so with jeweled stars, crosses, and historical figures? Check. Check. Check! As well as the crowns and tiaras, we're used to seeing Queen Elizabeth II in some pretty fancy old-school attire on various occasions throughout the year, but why does she wear it, and what does it mean? We're taking a look at some of the key items.

Related
Get Down Like Royalty With Queen Elizabeth II's Party Playlist
Look Back at the Queen's Most Memorable Moments by Decades
Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Job Description and the Duties Being Passed On to Her Family Members
14 Times Queen Elizabeth Was Basically Miranda Priestly From The Devil Wears Prada

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsQueen Elizabeth II
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
Hottest Haircuts Summer 2017
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
by Wendy Gould
NARAL's #FeministRoadTrip
Personal Essay
Why I Joined NARAL's #FeministRoadTrip to Stand Up For Affordable Birth Control in Nevada
by Chauntille Roberts
Meghan Markle
So, Meghan Markle's Real Name Isn't Meghan
by Caitlin Hacker
Jerrod Blandino Career Advice
Makeup
Too Faced Co-Founder Jerrod Blandino on Breaking into the Beauty Industry
by Jerrod Blandino
Kate Middleton Green Rochas Floral Dress
Kate Middleton
by Marina Liao
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Products
Queen Elizabeth II
What Does the Queen Have For Breakfast? Get a Peek Into Life Behind Palace Doors
by Marcia Moody
Princess Charlotte's First 2 Years
Princess Charlotte
13 Exciting Milestones Princess Charlotte Hit Before Her Second Birthday
by Marcia Moody
Queen Elizabeth II Driving Photos May 2017
Queen Elizabeth II
Can Someone Please Cast Queen Elizabeth II in a Fast and Furious Movie Already?
by Quinn Keaney
The Most Important Thing About Your Wedding
Wedding
I've Been Married 11 Years and This Is What I Remember About My Wedding Day
by Colleen Dilthey Thomas
Favorite Flowers of the Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II
Every Royal Bride Has a Sprig of This 1 Flower in Her Bouquet
by Marcia Moody
How Can I Save Money on Fitness Classes?
Budget Tips
7 Options For Finding Cheap (or Free!) Fitness Classes
by Alicia McElhaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds