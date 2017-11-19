Reactions to BTS at the American Music Awards 2017
BTS's AMAs Performance Brought Out the Most Extra Reactions
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
BTS's AMAs Performance Brought Out the Most Extra Reactions
When BTS wasn't hype over meeting other celebrities at the American Music Awards, they were getting ready to take the stage. Rap Monster, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook made history as the first K-pop group to perform at the award show. The best part is the reaction fans had to the performance — people in the audience danced freaked out, one person even cried, and over on Twitter, the reactions were even more extra.
0previous images
-20more images