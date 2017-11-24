 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are 2 Stylish Peas in a Pod While Sightseeing in Paris
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Kids
23 Stars Who Became Fathers This Year
Gift Guide
25 Gifts For Someone Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians (and Jenners, Too)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are 2 Stylish Peas in a Pod While Sightseeing in Paris

Reese Witherspoon and her 18-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, were the epitome of mother-daughter chic while sightseeing together at the Centre Pompidou in Paris on Thursday. The two matched up in black pants, coats, and hats, and they even wore the same fresh-white sneakers — how cute are they? Also on hand for the family trip were Reese's husband, Jim Toth, and 5-year-old son, Tennessee. Ava shared an adorable Instagram snap of her little brother riding a carousel, writing, "Thankful for moments like this!"

Most recently, we saw Reese and Ava meeting up with Big Little Lies costar Zoë Kravitz for an NYC lunch date and striking the same red carpet pose at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards. Keep reading to see their sweet Paris vacation pictures.

Related
28 Photos of Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe That Will Make You Do a Double Take
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are 2 Stylish Peas in a Pod While Sightseeing in Paris
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are 2 Stylish Peas in a Pod While Sightseeing in Paris
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are 2 Stylish Peas in a Pod While Sightseeing in Paris
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are 2 Stylish Peas in a Pod While Sightseeing in Paris
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesCelebrity KidsCelebrity VacationsAva PhillippeReese Witherspoon
Award Season
Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs
by Brittney Stephens
Reese Witherspoon at LA Premiere of Sing With Family
Celebrity Kids
Ava Phillippe Steals the Spotlight From Mom Reese on the Red Carpet
by Caitlin Gallagher
Jennifer Lopez's Daughter
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Is Following in Her Mom's Footsteps
by Celia Fernandez
Did Laura Dern Hug Reese Witherspoon at the 2017 Emmys?
Award Season
Did Laura Dern Not Hug Reese Witherspoon After Winning the Emmy, or Is It a Big Little Lie?
by Perri Konecky
Behati Prinsloo's Instagram Photo of Adam and Dusty Levine
Celebrity Kids
Adam Levine and Daughter Dusty Bring the Peach Emoji to Life in a Cheeky New Snap
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds