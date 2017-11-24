Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are 2 Stylish Peas in a Pod While Sightseeing in Paris

Reese Witherspoon and her 18-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, were the epitome of mother-daughter chic while sightseeing together at the Centre Pompidou in Paris on Thursday. The two matched up in black pants, coats, and hats, and they even wore the same fresh-white sneakers — how cute are they? Also on hand for the family trip were Reese's husband, Jim Toth, and 5-year-old son, Tennessee. Ava shared an adorable Instagram snap of her little brother riding a carousel, writing, "Thankful for moments like this!"

Most recently, we saw Reese and Ava meeting up with Big Little Lies costar Zoë Kravitz for an NYC lunch date and striking the same red carpet pose at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards.