0
Reese Witherspoon Grabs Lunch With Her Daughter Ava and Big Little Lies Costar Zoë Kravitz

Reese Witherspoon was spotted on a delightful-looking stroll on Thursday with her 18-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, and her Big Little Lies costar Zoë Kravitz in NYC. Reese and Zoë seemed to be having a pretty animated conversation after grabbing lunch — maybe they were discussing season two of their hit HBO series? The night before their sweet Fall outing, Reese and Ava hit the red carpet together for the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards, where they both rocked little black dresses and struck the same pose for photographers.

27 Photos of Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe That Will Make You Do a Double Take

Not long after she linked up with Reese, it was revealed that Zoë's mom, Lisa Bonet, and her stepdad, Jason Momoa, were not officially married until October. The happy news surprised many fans, who believed that the couple had been husband and wife since 2007. The wedding reportedly took place at the couple's home in Topanga, CA, and it's likely that both Zoë and her younger siblings Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8, were present for the intimate event.

