This Throwback Photo of Reese Witherspoon Proves She Hasn't Aged a Bit

On Saturday, Reese Witherspoon celebrated her daughter's 18th birthday with a sweet message and an adorable throwback photo on Instagram. "Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe ! 🎂Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me," the 41-year-old actress captioned the picture. "I love you and your HUGE ❤️ and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. 😊#proudmom #18"

Fans were quick to point out how little Reese (or Ava!) has aged since the original photo was taken. "You look exactly the same," one user wrote. "Yes but wtf she didn't age at all," another user pondered. Either Reese has discovered the fountain of youth, or there's something supernatural going on. Either way, consider us shook!