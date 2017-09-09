 Skip Nav
Humor
May We All One Day Be as Happy as Leo Blissfully Running to Catch a Cab in NYC
Sam Heughan
Bad News For Outlander Fans: Sam Heughan Has Only Been Seriously Linked to This Actress
Cults
7 Infamous Cults That Are Creepy as F*ck

Reese Witherspoon Wishes Daughter Ava Happy 18th Birthday

This Throwback Photo of Reese Witherspoon Proves She Hasn't Aged a Bit

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

On Saturday, Reese Witherspoon celebrated her daughter's 18th birthday with a sweet message and an adorable throwback photo on Instagram. "Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe ! 🎂Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me," the 41-year-old actress captioned the picture. "I love you and your HUGE ❤️ and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. 😊#proudmom #18"

Fans were quick to point out how little Reese (or Ava!) has aged since the original photo was taken. "You look exactly the same," one user wrote. "Yes but wtf she didn't age at all," another user pondered. Either Reese has discovered the fountain of youth, or there's something supernatural going on. Either way, consider us shook!

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity KidsAva PhillippeReese Witherspoon
Join The Conversation
Reese Witherspoon
15 of Reese Witherspoon's Most Relatable Mom Moments
by Lauren Levy
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Wedding Details
Nostalgia
These Facts About Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Wedding Will Take You Down Memory Lane
by Monica Sisavat
Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe at Draper James Event 2017
Celebrity Kids
Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters
by Brittney Stephens
Reese Witherspoon's Birthday Photo For Daughter Ava 2016
Celebrity Kids
Reese Witherspoon's Birthday Wish For Daughter Ava Will Make You Want to Call Your Own Mom
by Caitlin Hacker
Reese Witherspoon and Family at the Beach Photo April 2017
Celebrity Kids
We'd Be Lying If We Said We Weren't Envious of Reese Witherspoon's Family Beach Day
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds