Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Break Up

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Have Reportedly Broken Up

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have reportedly ended their engagement, Just Jared confirms. According to a source, "They broke up several months ago." Breakup rumors first began circulating in July, when Rob told Howard Stern he and Twigs were "kind of" engaged. Twigs later added to the reports when she was spotted getting cozy with a male model in Spain a month later.

Rob and Twigs first started dating back in August 2014, and they got engaged the following year. The last time we saw them together on a red carpet was at Rob's The Lost City of Z UK premiere in February. Take a look back at the way they were.

