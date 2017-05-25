There's a Reason Everyone Is Talking About This Fan's Magical Story About Roger Moore

 Skip Nav
Roger Moore Fan Story

Roger Moore passed away at the age of 89 on May 23, but it's already clear that his legacy will live on for a very long time. Not only did the actor, who was best known for playing James Bond in the 1970s and '80s, touch the lives of his three children, Deborah, Geoffrey, and Christian, who spoke about their dad's spirit in a touching statement, but he also put so much extra thought into his interactions with fans. Shortly after Roger's death, a fan named Marc Haynes shared an incredibly touching story on Facebook about meeting the star when he was just 7 years old, only to run into him again 23 years later:

    "As a 7-year-old in about 1983, in the days before First Class Lounges at airports, I was with my grandad in Nice Airport and saw Roger Moore sitting at the departure gate, reading a paper. I told my granddad I'd just seen James Bond and asked if we could go over so I could get his autograph. My grandad had no idea who James Bond or Roger Moore were, so we walked over and he popped me in front of Roger Moore, with the words, 'My grandson says you're famous. Can you sign this?'

    As charming as you'd expect, Roger asks my name and duly signs the back of my plane ticket, a fulsome note full of best wishes. I'm ecstatic, but as we head back to our seats, I glance down at the signature. It's hard to decipher it but it definitely doesn't say James Bond. My grandad looks at it, half figures out it says Roger Moore – I have absolutely no idea who that is, and my hearts sinks. I tell my grandad he's signed it wrong, that he's put someone else's name – so my grandad heads back to Roger Moore, holding the ticket which he's only just signed.

    I remember staying by our seats and my grandad saying, 'He says you've signed the wrong name. He says your name is James Bond.' Roger Moore's face crinkled up with realization and he beckoned me over. When I was by his knee, he leant over, looked from side to side, raised an eyebrow and in a hushed voice said to me, 'I have to sign my name as Roger Moore because otherwise . . . Blofeld might find out I was here.' He asked me not to tell anyone that I'd just seen James Bond, and he thanked me for keeping his secret. I went back to our seats, my nerves absolutely jangling with delight. My grandad asked me if he'd signed James Bond. No, I said. I'd got it wrong. I was working with James Bond now.

    Many, many years later, I was working as a scriptwriter on a recording that involved UNICEF, and Roger Moore was doing a piece to camera as an ambassador. He was completely lovely and while the cameramen were setting up, I told him in passing the story of when I met him in Nice Airport. He was happy to hear it, and he had a chuckle and said, 'Well, I don't remember but I'm glad you got to meet James Bond.' So that was lovely.

    And then he did something so brilliant. After the filming, he walked past me in the corridor, heading out to his car – but as he got level, he paused, looked both ways, raised an eyebrow and in a hushed voice said, 'Of course I remember our meeting in Nice. But I didn't say anything in there, because those cameramen – any one of them could be working for Blofeld.'

    I was as delighted at 30 as I had been at 7. What a man. What a tremendous man."

Image Source: Everett Collection
