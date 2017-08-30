Nothing Will Slay You Harder Than This RuPaul Dance Video

This week, So You Think You Can Dance decided to take on the queen mother herself, RuPaul. Using the iconic drag queen's new song "Call Me Mother," the entire cast pulled out a fierce-as-f*ck dance number complete with fans, an extradramatic sparkling mask, and flower petals. We've seen plenty of fire dance videos recently, from Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" to a "Sorry Not Sorry" routine that even Demi Lovato approved of. We gotta say, though . . . this video might take the crown. Just ask Mother.