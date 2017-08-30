 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
The Royals
The Simple Reason Prince William Doesn't Wear a Wedding Ring
The Royals
Prince Charles Wanted These Names For William and Harry, but Diana Called Them "Too Old"

RuPaul's "Call Me Mother" on So You Think You Can Dance

Nothing Will Slay You Harder Than This RuPaul Dance Video

This week, So You Think You Can Dance decided to take on the queen mother herself, RuPaul. Using the iconic drag queen's new song "Call Me Mother," the entire cast pulled out a fierce-as-f*ck dance number complete with fans, an extradramatic sparkling mask, and flower petals. We've seen plenty of fire dance videos recently, from Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" to a "Sorry Not Sorry" routine that even Demi Lovato approved of. We gotta say, though . . . this video might take the crown. Just ask Mother.

Image Source: Fox
Join the conversation
Dance VideosRuPaulSo You Think You Can DanceMusic
Join The Conversation
Taylor Swift
by Kelsie Gibson
Recessional Songs For Weddings
Music
Wedding Music: 50 Upbeat Recessional Songs
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Kim and Kanye's Reaction to Taylor Swift's New Song
Music
by Caitlin Hacker
Selena Gomez Halloween Costumes
Selena Gomez
by Vivian Nunez
Coldplay "Houston" Song For Hurricane Harvey
Coldplay
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds