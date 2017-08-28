This "LWYMMD" Dance Routine Is Even More Dramatic Than Taylor Swift's Video

 Skip Nav
Taylor Swift may have fanned the flames of her ongoing celebrity feuds with the release of her "Look What You Made Me Do" video, but this impressive dance routine is where the real fire is. Watch these talented dancers (and a T-Rex?!) bust out fierce, self-confident choreography to the record-setting hit, then check out this sexy routine to Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry."

