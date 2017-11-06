 Skip Nav
Ryan Reynolds Roasts Wife Blake Lively and Her Less-Than-Flattering Look on Set

Blake Lively was far from her usual glamorous self while on the set of her upcoming film Rhythm Section in Dublin this week, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, didn't pass up the opportunity to poke a little fun at her character's look. On Monday, the actor shared a nearly unrecognizable photo of Blake, who plays an assassin in the spy thriller, writing, "#nofilter."

Blake and Ryan have a history of teasing each other on social media. Just recently, Blake wished her husband a happy 41st birthday by cropping him out of a photo with Ryan Gosling and captioning it, "Happy birthday, baby." Looks like Ryan's latest move is payback.

Celebrity Couples
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Wedding Was Straight Out of a Nicholas Sparks Movie
by Kelsie Gibson
Pumpkin Spice Air Freshener Causes School Evacuation
Humor
In Other (Random) News: A Pumpkin Spice Air Freshener Actually Caused a School Evacuation
by Victoria Messina
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Married
Kate Upton
Kate Upton Marries Justin Verlander in an Intimate Outdoor Ceremony
by Terry Carter
Kit Harington's April Fools' Prank on Rose Leslie
Celebrity Couples
Kit Harington's Prank on Rose Leslie Was So Savage, It Left Her in Tears
by Victoria Messina
Blake Lively Quotes About Being Sexually Harassed
Blake Lively
Blake Lively's Story of On-Set Sexual Harassment Will Anger You
by Monica Sisavat
