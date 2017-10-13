 Skip Nav
3 Stars Who Are Part of Sam Heughan's Circle of Celebrity Friends

We love nothing more than seeing Outlander costars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe be friends off screen (he's taken in real life), but the actor has a couple of other famous pals you may not know about. One of them stars in another hit TV series, while another is actually pretty random. Read on for a look inside Sam's circle of celebrity friends.

