Just a Ton of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Photos to Hold You Over Until Outlander Returns

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe may play love interests as Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall on Outlander, but sadly, they're only friends in real life. Still, Sam and Caitriona often exchange sweet looks at red carpet events, and Sam frequently shares photos of the pair hanging out on Instagram. Back in October 2016, Sam gushed to Vanity Fair about what it was like working with Caitriona on the show, saying, "It's always hard when we're apart, actually, because she's a great person, great to come to work with, and a very good actress." Take a look at their most loving moments before Outlander returns on Sept. 10.

