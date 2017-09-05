 Skip Nav
14 Devastatingly Sexy Sam Heughan GIFs That Might Just Turn You Into an Outlander Fan

Whether you watch Outlander or not, I think we can all appreciate Sam Heughan's devastatingly good looks. Between his luscious locks and his dreamy blue eyes, there is so much to admire. Oh, and did I mention he's a tall glass of water standing at 6'3"? Yeah, I could go on all day. Soak up some of Sam's sexiest moments in GIFs before season three of Outlander returns on Sept. 10.

