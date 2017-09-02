 Skip Nav
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Prince Charles Wanted These Names For William and Harry, but Diana Called Them "Too Old"
Princess Diana's Precious Childhood Photos Will Put a Huge Smile on Your Face
38 Pictures of Sam Heughan That Will Help Get You Through the Wait For Outlander

If you watch Outlander, then you have seen plenty of shots of red-hot star Sam Heughan on the small screen. While he has certainly succeeded in making our hearts flutter as Jamie in Outlander, there is much more to Sam than the 18th century kilt he dons on the show. We've rounded up the hottest snaps that we could find to help you get through the wait for season three, so keep reading to see the sexy pictures, and be sure to check out more books to read if you love the Outlander series.

This Delightful Giggle
This Deep Thought
This Windblown Hair
This Shirtless Cuddle
This Man-Bun Moment
This Badass Look
This Artful Smolder
This Crowd-Pleasing Wave
That Side Smirk
This Sexy Modeling Shot
This Cleaned-Up Look
This Suited-Up Stare
This Long-Haired Laugh
This Pensive Moment
