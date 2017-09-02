38 Pictures of Sam Heughan That Will Help Get You Through the Wait For Outlander

If you watch Outlander, then you have seen plenty of shots of red-hot star Sam Heughan on the small screen. While he has certainly succeeded in making our hearts flutter as Jamie in Outlander, there is much more to Sam than the 18th century kilt he dons on the show. We've rounded up the hottest snaps that we could find to help you get through the wait for season three, so keep reading to see the sexy pictures, and be sure to check out more books to read if you love the Outlander series.