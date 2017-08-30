 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Is Actually an Old Pro at Sneaking Hidden References Into Her Videos
The Royals
You'll Love Seeing Princess Diana and Kate Middleton With Their Kids, Side by Side

Sandra Bullock Donates Money to Hurricane Harvey

Sandra Bullock, Wonderful Human, Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Victims

Hurricane Harvey has been causing utter devastation and destruction ever since the tropical storm hit Texas last week, and people, including celebrities, are doing everything they can to help those in need. After Kevin Hart urged his fellow stars to donate money to relief efforts, many A-listers immediately stepped up. Sandra Bullock, who resides in New Orleans with her two children and also owns a home in Austin, was one of those stars, donating a whopping $1 million to the American Red Cross. "There are no politics in eight feet of water, there are human beings in eight feet of water," Sandra said in a statement. "I'm just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another."

Elizabeth Penniman, American Red Cross's vice president of communications, responded to Sandra's generous donation with a statement of her own, saying that heartbreaking times like these bring out the good in people, despite the current turmoil our country is going through. "This is an incredible gift. We're so thankful," she told People. "It's times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what's happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them. Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous."

Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire
Join the conversation
Celebrity PhilanthropySandra Bullock
Join The Conversation
Ocean's 8
Here's the First Look at Rihanna's Character in Ocean's Eight
by Maggie Pehanick
Celebrity Best Friends Pictures
Robert Pattinson
Celebrate Best Friend Day With Our Favorite Celeb BFFs
by Lauren Turner
SAG Awards Pictures
Award Season
Memorable SAG Awards Snaps to Get You Excited For the Show
by Brittney Stephens
Multilingual Celebrities | Videos
Zoe Saldana
Stars Speaking Foreign Languages Might Actually Blow Your Mind
by Nick Maslow
Pictures of Sandra Bullock With Other Celebrities
Sandra Bullock
All the Times Sandra Bullock Lit Up a Room
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds