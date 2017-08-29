Meet the Heroes of Hurricane Harvey

For many Texans, Hurricane Harvey was a once-in-a-lifetime event. The massive Category 4 storm didn't dissolve on impact; it continues to circle the gulf with drenching rains and heavy winds, bringing reservoirs and streams to max capacity and filling roadways with not inches but feet of water. Despite these conditions, the people of Texas have come out in droves to help those less fortunate than themselves. And it's not just the rescue workers who have been deputized to do this sort of work; regular citizens have also left the safety of shelter to help pitch in where and when they can. What we've seen over the last few days is the kindness of strangers being demonstrated on the grandest possible scale, and it's nothing short of heroic.

Ahead, we've highlighted some of the most heart-wrenching rescues that have been captured on the ground in Texas. And we'll continue to add to this list in the coming days and weeks, because every single one of these individuals is a true hero of Hurricane Harvey, and we couldn't be more grateful for their kindness.