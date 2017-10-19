 Skip Nav
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Pack On the PDA Amid Wedding Rumors

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are still going strong! On Oct. 14, the couple, who tend to keep a low profile, were spotted packing on the PDA outside of Piccolino restaurant in LA. Sandra and Bryan just couldn't seem to keep their hands off each other as they hugged and shared a sweet kiss.

The pair first got together back in August 2015, and according to Us Weekly, Sandra and Bryan are reportedly thinking about secretly tying the knot. "Since Bryan has never been married, it's definitely something he wants," a source explained. Sandra was previously married to Jesse James and has two adopted children, 7-year-old son Louis and 5-year-old daughter Laila. According to the insider, Bryan "has taken on the role of raising the two kids with Sandra and he's talking about wanting more children." Sandra and Bryan have yet to confirm anything, so only time will tell.

