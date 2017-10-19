Selena Will Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and 1 Other Major Honor

Its been 22 years since Selena Quintanilla's untimely death, and fans will now be able honor the late singer's legacy when she's posthumously awarded her very own Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Friday, Nov. 3. Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, broke the highly anticipated news on Instagram, writing, "This day is finally becoming a reality and we cannot be happier. We are grateful Selena's life has been an inspiration to so many and we hope it will continue to encourage people to follow their dreams."

The Dreaming of You will receive another high honor that same day as Nov. 3 will also be declared "Selena Day" in the city of Los Angeles. Actress Eva Longoria and Los Angeles' Mayor Eric Garcett are both expected to attend the event to officially proclaim the special day in tribute to the late star.