What Is the Bestselling Latin Album?

It's Been 22 Years Since Selena Quintanilla's Death and She Still Holds This 1 Record

Even after her death, Selena Quintanilla's music remains in our hearts and continues to inspire artists. It's no wonder that her album Dreaming of You, released posthumously, is still the top-selling Latin album of the last 25 years. According to Nielsen, Selena's last work sold 2.9 million copies and beat out other artists like Gloria Estefan, Daddy Yankee, Shakira, and Ricky Martin.

Dreaming of You was released on July 18, 1995, a few months after the Tejano singer's death, and contained some of her biggest hits including "I Could Fall in Love," "Dreaming of You," and "Techno Cumbia." Selena's previous album, Amor Prohíbido, is also in the top 5, holding the fourth spot after selling 1.2 million copies, featuring "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," "Fotos y Recuerdos," and "No Me Queda Más." These records — plus, the star's upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame star, two Madame Tussauds wax figures, and 2016 makeup line — go to prove that Selena's legacy is only gaining momentum.

Image Source: Everett Collection
