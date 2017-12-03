 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Beautiful Way Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Honored His Late Mom at Their Wedding
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Engagements
26 People Who Can't Wait For Meghan Markle to Bring Black Girl Magic to the British Royal Family
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Showed Her Most Carefree Side in Reputation, and I'm So Here For It

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding Facts

The Beautiful Way Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Honored His Late Mom at Their Wedding

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in an opulent Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding in New Orleans in November. Not only were the nuptials one of the most over-the-top weddings we've seen to date, but the personal touches they incorporated were also the best part. From the couple's vows to the special meaning behind their wedding date, read on for five fascinating tidbits about Serena and Alexis's big day.

Related
Serena Williams's Tropical Honeymoon Is Just Another Chapter in Her Fairy-Tale Marriage
  1. Their wedding was so star-studded, it could have easily doubled as an award show. The grand affair brought out Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour, and Ciara and even included a special performance by New Edition.
  2. Their wedding date holds special significance. The couple decided to tie the knot on Nov. 16 in memory of Alexis's mother, who passed away in 2008. "It is her birthday, and we wanted her to be represented at the wedding," Serena explained to Vogue. "Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she's still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day."
  3. Serena had not one but three outfit changes. Serena wore an Alexander McQueen princess gown complete with a cape for the ceremony and then changed into a feathered Versace dress for the reception with Nike sneakers. After dinner, the tennis champ mixed things up and changed into another Versace ensemble with a short skirt.
  4. It was an emotional day. Serena and Alexis both wrote their own vows, and when Alexis read his, "everybody was crying." "You are my Queen and we already have our Princess," Alexis told Serena.
  5. Alexis surprised Serena with a carousel. At around 1:30 a.m., Alexis took the stage and unveiled an all-white carousel while Ginuwine's "Pony" played in the background. Beyoncé was even photographed taking a ride on one of the horses.
Image Source: Bob Metelus and Erica Rodriguez / Vogue Magazine
Join the conversation
Alexis OhanianCelebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesSerena WilliamsCelebrity WeddingsWedding
Kate Middleton
Whether Classic or Casual, Royal Engagement Portraits Are Always Dreamy
by Marcia Moody
Wedding Skin Care Checklist
Wedding Beauty
How to Get the Best Skin of Your Life For Your Wedding Day
by Emily Orofino
Cutest Pictures of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams's Daughter, Alexis, Is Already Serving Cuteness on Instagram
by Terry Carter
How Did Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Meet?
Serena Williams
How Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Meet-Cute Paved the Way For Their Epic Romance
by Kelsie Gibson
Princes Harry and William Engagement Photocall Pictures
The Royals
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds