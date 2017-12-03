Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding Facts
The Beautiful Way Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Honored His Late Mom at Their Wedding
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in an opulent Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding in New Orleans in November. Not only were the nuptials one of the most over-the-top weddings we've seen to date, but the personal touches they incorporated were also the best part. From the couple's vows to the special meaning behind their wedding date, read on for five fascinating tidbits about Serena and Alexis's big day.
- Their wedding was so star-studded, it could have easily doubled as an award show. The grand affair brought out Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour, and Ciara and even included a special performance by New Edition.
- Their wedding date holds special significance. The couple decided to tie the knot on Nov. 16 in memory of Alexis's mother, who passed away in 2008. "It is her birthday, and we wanted her to be represented at the wedding," Serena explained to Vogue. "Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she's still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day."
- Serena had not one but three outfit changes. Serena wore an Alexander McQueen princess gown complete with a cape for the ceremony and then changed into a feathered Versace dress for the reception with Nike sneakers. After dinner, the tennis champ mixed things up and changed into another Versace ensemble with a short skirt.
- It was an emotional day. Serena and Alexis both wrote their own vows, and when Alexis read his, "everybody was crying." "You are my Queen and we already have our Princess," Alexis told Serena.
- Alexis surprised Serena with a carousel. At around 1:30 a.m., Alexis took the stage and unveiled an all-white carousel while Ginuwine's "Pony" played in the background. Beyoncé was even photographed taking a ride on one of the horses.
Image Source: Bob Metelus and Erica Rodriguez / Vogue Magazine