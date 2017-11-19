 Skip Nav
Serena Williams' Dreamy Wedding Dress Came With a Cape Fit For a Disney Princess
Serena Williams' Dreamy Wedding Dress Came With a Cape Fit For a Disney Princess

Serena Wiliams married Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian in a Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. The star-studded ceremony included Kim Kardashian, who wore a sleek black Yeezy dress, and Eva Longoria, who opted for a navy, sheer embellished gown.

Vogue exclusively captured Serena's fairy-tale moment, and the magazine's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, was also in attendance. Serena walked down the aisle in a stunning Alexander McQueen wedding dress, which featured a sweetheart neckline and a tulle skirt that seemed to go on for miles. She finished her bridal look off with an embellished cape that was fit for a Disney princess.

Later in the evening, Serena switched into a custom-made feathered gown by Versace that took around 1,500 hours to create. For her third and final outfit change, Serena wore a sparkling Versace minidress that featured a bejeweled bodice, which she paired with sparkly Nike sneakers. Keep reading to have a look at Serena's gorgeous wedding ahead.

