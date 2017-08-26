It's Time to Accept That You'll Never Get Over Your Crush on Chad Michael Murray

Do you ever stop and reminisce about your teenage celebrity crushes? We do, and that's why we created this post. Chad Michael Murray first captured our attention with his guest-starring role on Gilmore Girls, but it wasn't until he played basketball hottie Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill that we really fell head over heels. And he's only gotten more attractive since wrapping his hit CW show. Now that the 35-year-old has welcomed two children with his wife, Sarah Roemer, he has a new title of "daddy." Get ready to have your crush reignited with these sexy photos of the actor.