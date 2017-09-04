 Skip Nav
Just a Bunch of Hot Kyle Chandler GIFs Because He's So Damn Handsome

Theory: you either have a crush on Kyle Chandler, or you just haven't realized it yet. Personally, my go-to TV and movie genres include comedies, coming-of-age stories, and literally anything featuring Kyle Chandler. He's a talented actor, he's charming, he's perfected the sexy squint, he's handsome in a way that's almost unfair to everyone else — and let's not forget the accent. As every Friday Night Lights fan knows, he's as lovable as ever as Coach Taylor, and more recently, he won over fans with his captivating role in Bloodline. Oh, and in case his long Hollywood career isn't reason enough to adore him, here's another sweet fact: he and his wife, Kathryn, have been together for more than 20 years and they have two daughters. Since Kyle turns 52 later this month, we're celebrating with a look at some of his most handsome moments ever. Prepare to swoon.

When he flashed that perfect smile
When he channeled a male model
When he winked like a goddamn pro
When he laughed and let loose
When he was frustrated and painfully good-looking
When he went in for the kiss
When he graced us with this sarcastic smirk
When he looked REALLY good in uniform
When he was shirtless and oh heyyy
When he smiled and looked down and ohmygod
When he brushed his hand through his flawless hair
When he did this with his lips
When he gave Leo the best look
When he slow blinked and your heart sped up a little
When he had this sexy surprised face
Every time he got all serious and dropped this iconic line
And when he full-on cracked up.
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds