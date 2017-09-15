 Skip Nav
24 Times Coach Taylor Seemed Too Good to Be True on Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights won over fans for plenty of reasons, but Coach Taylor (aka Kyle Chandler), in all his "clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose" glory, is toward the top of the list. For one thing, there's his incredible halftime speeches, which could sometimes make you cry and sometimes make you want to jump up and chase after your dreams. And, yes, he's also pretty easy on the eyes. (Let's get real: hot Tim Riggins moments weren't the only scenes to make fans swoon.) Since we could all use a break, keep reading to relive the 24 times Coach Taylor seemed almost too good to be true.

When He Says Something Simple but Profound
When He Makes You Want to Pursue Every Dream, Ever
When He Trades His Pensive Look For a Big Grin
When He Gives Tami an Adorable Kiss
When He's Just a Sweet, Protective Dad
When He Wins and Can't Contain Himself
When He Prepares to Say Something Wise and Beautiful
When He Slow Blinks With Some Serious Puppy-Dog Eyes
When He Manages to Be Both Kind and No-Nonsense
When He's Just So, So Proud of His Players
When He Says the Kindest, Most Perfect Thing
When He Looks Extrahandsome in a Suit
When He Has That Real-Talk Look in His Eyes
When He Gives Big Bear Hugs
When He Winks So Perfectly It Hurts
When He Inspires You to Be Your Best Self With Four Words
When He Flashes the Most Subtle of Smiles
When He's Adorably Confident About Understanding Women
When He Literally Jumps For Joy
When He Looks Really Frustrated and Really Hot
When He's Not Coach — Just Eric
When He Dishes Out Relationship Advice
When He's the Most Loving of Husbands
And Whenever He Utters That Perfect Mantra
