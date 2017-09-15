24 Times Coach Taylor Seemed Too Good to Be True on Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights won over fans for plenty of reasons, but Coach Taylor (aka Kyle Chandler), in all his "clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose" glory, is toward the top of the list. For one thing, there's his incredible halftime speeches, which could sometimes make you cry and sometimes make you want to jump up and chase after your dreams. And, yes, he's also pretty easy on the eyes. (Let's get real: hot Tim Riggins moments weren't the only scenes to make fans swoon.) Since we could all use a break, keep reading to relive the 24 times Coach Taylor seemed almost too good to be true.