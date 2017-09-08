 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Here's What's Been Going on With JTT Since His Teen Heartthrob Days
Humor
May We All One Day Be as Happy as Leo Blissfully Running to Catch a Cab in NYC
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Just a Ton of Photos of Lenny Kravitz That Will Make You Say "Daaamn!"

Lenny Kravitz is 53 years old, but that doesn't change a damn thing when it comes to his sex appeal. The singer and actor has been making us swoon since the late '80s, and he's only gotten better with time. As he's the former husband of Lisa Bonet and father of Zoë Kravitz, we already know his famous family is quite the attractive trio, but Lenny is of course a certified sex symbol all by his lonesome. Read on to see 14 photos of Lenny shot by his photographer, Mathieu Bitton, that will make you want to lick your screen.

Related
Zoë Kravitz Joyfully Recalls That Time Her Dad Was Engaged to Nicole Kidman

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Eye CandyLenny Kravitz
Join The Conversation
Fashion Instagrams
28 Pictures That Prove Zoë Kravitz Had No Choice but to Be Ridiculously Good Looking
by Brittney Stephens
Zoe and Lenny Kravitz Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Lenny and Zoë Kravitz Might Be the Coolest Father-Daughter Duo in Hollywood
by Kelsie Gibson
Zoe Kravitz Quotes About Nicole Kidman and Parents June 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Zoë Kravitz Joyfully Recalls That Time Her Dad Was Engaged to Nicole Kidman
by Brittney Stephens
Nicole Kidman's Interview With The Edit February 2017
The Edit
Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Working With Zoë Kravitz After Almost Marrying Her Father
by Quinn Keaney
Zoe Kravitz Family Pictures
Celebrity Families
We Can't Get Enough of Zoë Kravitz's Ridiculously Cool Family
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds