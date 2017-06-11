28 Pictures That Prove Zoë Kravitz Had No Choice but to Be Ridiculously Good Looking

It goes without saying that Zoë Kravitz is probably one of the most genetically blessed women in Hollywood — as the only daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, 28-year-old Zoë not only inherited her parents' good looks, but also their talent (and while she's not technically related to her stepdad, Jason Momoa, Zoë still shares his edgy sense of style and taste in tattoos). She's risen to fame both on screen in films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Dope, and the Divergent series and also showcases her musical prowess on stage with her band, Lolawolf. If that wasn't cool enough, Zoë also surrounds herself with ultracool, high-profile fashion designers and fellow starlets and has dated hot celebrity guys like Penn Badgley, Chris Pine, Drake, and her current beau, Karl Glusman.

Lenny and Lisa were married from 1987 to 1993, but despite splitting, they've remained some of the most amicable exes ever. They are regularly spotted on outings around LA and even attended the Met Gala together in 2015 — and of course, they can also be counted on to link up to support Zoë at her concerts and movie premieres. We've rounded up the best photos of Zoë and her parents, just in case you needed further proof that her laid-back, rocker-cool attitude and stunning good looks don't fall far from the tree. Keep reading to see them all now.