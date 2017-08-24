Ryan Gosling Doesn't Go Shirtless Very Often, but When He Does, It's Crazy-Sexy

While Ryan Gosling usually doesn't shy away from whipping his shirt off on screen (remember that naked scene in Crazy, Stupid, Love?), we hardly ever get to see him shirtless in public. He doesn't even have an Instagram account (that we know of, anyway) to post hot selfies. Hopefully his next film blesses us with some shirtlessness, but in the meantime, here are all the sexy Ryan photos we could find.