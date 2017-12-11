 Skip Nav
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía Are All Grown Up in the Spanish Royals' Christmas Card

Every year, the Spanish royal family releases their annual Christmas card, and every year, it gets cuter and cuter. Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI, Princess Leonor, 12, and Infanta Sofía, 10, have on bright smiles in this year's family portrait, which was taken during National Day back in October. Along with the precious snap, the brood also signed the card and included a special message that reads, "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2018." Between their matching outfits and their adorable pose, we won't blame you if you re-create their card with your own family.

