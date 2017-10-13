 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Prince Harry
Prince Harry's Speech About Princess Diana Will Remind You Why the World Loved Her So Much
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
Queen Letizia and Her Daughters Had the Cutest Moment Together During a Royal Outing

The Spanish royal family stepped out together for the first time in months, and it was worth every minute of waiting. King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofía were front and center to celebrate National Day in Spain. While the king and queen led the charge, their young daughters were right beside them. Leonor and Sofía also greeted people and stood for photos. The family was joined by national and regional politicians as well as crowds of people who lined the streets waiting to see them and the military planes fly by. There was even a moment where the queen and Princess Leonor couldn't take the sun in their eyes, so they pulled out matching traditional Spanish fans to cover their eyes. See for yourself, and relish in their outing.

