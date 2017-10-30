This Video of Steph Curry's Jigsaw Costume Would Be Really Scary If It Wasn't So Damn Funny

On Sunday, Stephen Curry rolled up to the Golden State Warriors game in full Halloween mode; like, he literally rolled into Oakland's Oracle Arena dressed as Jigsaw, the creepy clown and main antagonist from the Saw films, on a red tricycle. Steph rode right through the metal detector (which obviously went off) before meeting his teammate Draymond Green, who couldn't stop cracking up at his costume, and waved to staff as he pedaled to the locker room. His wife, Ayesha Curry, also shared an Instagram video of her man doing doughnuts in their driveway. We'd be afraid of Steph's look if these clips weren't so damn funny to watch.