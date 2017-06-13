Steph and Ayesha Curry Are the Cutest Couple in the NBA

When it comes to NBA couples, Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's love is a slam dunk. The pair met at church when they were teenagers, and though they didn't start dating right away, they got married in 2011 after three years together. They have two beautiful daughters, Riley, 4, and Ryan, 1, and besides sharing adorable photos of their sweet family on Instagram, they also post the cutest couple moments. See the sometimes goofy and always aww-inducing Instagram snaps of the all-star couple.