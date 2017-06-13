 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Steph and Ayesha Curry Are the Cutest Couple in the NBA
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill Is Damn Near Unrecognizable While Showing Off His Biceps in NYC
Celebrity Couples
Jessica Chastain and Her Husband Share a Loving Glance During Their Italian Wedding
Nostalgia
16 Facts About Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder That Only Get More Haunting With Time
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 45  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Steph and Ayesha Curry Are the Cutest Couple in the NBA

When it comes to NBA couples, Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's love is a slam dunk. The pair met at church when they were teenagers, and though they didn't start dating right away, they got married in 2011 after three years together. They have two beautiful daughters, Riley, 4, and Ryan, 1, and besides sharing adorable photos of their sweet family on Instagram, they also post the cutest couple moments. See the sometimes goofy and always aww-inducing Instagram snaps of the all-star couple.

Related
Ayesha and Stephen Curry Celebrate Their 5-Year Wedding Anniversary on a Yacht in St.-Tropez
Riley Curry Is 4! See How Ayesha and Stephen Celebrated Their "Angel" on Instagram
10 Fun Facts About Ayesha Curry That Might Surprise You

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Ayesha CurryStephen CurryCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
ayesha curry
Ayesha Curry Spills a Few Secrets About the Second Season of Her Food Network Show
by Anna Monette Roberts
Ayesha Curry Cookware
ayesha curry
Here's How You Can Get Even Closer to Having a Kitchen Like Ayesha Curry's
by Erin Cullum
Ayesha and Stephen Curry at the ESPYs 2016 | Pictures
Award Season
Ayesha and Stephen Curry Are the Real MVPs of the ESPYs
by Monica Sisavat
Best Recipes From Ayesha's Homemade Season 2
ayesha curry
How Ayesha Curry Uses Food to Make You Feel Part of the Family
by Anna Monette Roberts
Ayesha Curry's Thanksgiving Cooking Tips
ayesha curry
The 1 Edible Gift Ayesha Curry Plans on Making All Season Long
by Brandi Milloy
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds