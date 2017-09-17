Sterling K. Brown and His Wife Look So Good, It Will Actually Take Your Breath Away

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe always know how to turn an award show into their own personal date night. The adorable couple only had eyes for each other as they hit the red carpet for the Emmys on Sunday night. While Sterling, who is nominated for lead actor in a drama series for This Is Us, looked sharp in a black tux, Ryan looked like a real-life princess in a stunning yellow gown. He also couldn't help but gush about his wife on social media writing, "Do the damn thang, Ry!" We're sure there will be even more sweet moments ahead as they meet up with the rest of the This Is Us cast during the show.