 Skip Nav
Best of 2017
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
Award Season
Here's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners
Award Season
Ann Dowd Was So Surprised by Her Emmy Win, She Literally Couldn't Move

Sterling K. Brown's Speech at the Emmys 2017 Video

Sterling K. Brown Calls This Is Us "the Best White TV Family" He's Ever Had

Nearly a year after winning his first Emmy, Sterling K. Brown took home the award for best actor in a drama series for his role on This Is Us. Before making his way onto the stage, the actor hugged it out with his onscreen dad, Milo Ventimiglia, who was also nominated in the category. And things only got cuter from there. Not only did he thank his cast for being "the best white TV family" he's ever had, but he also hilariously shouted at the cameras when they tried to play him off with music. We can only imagine that he would have thanked his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, if he hadn't been cut off.

Aside from being utterly adorable as he listed off his thank-yous, Brown's win also marks the first time a black actor has won in the category in almost 20 years since actor Andre Braugher's win for Homicide: Life on the Street in 1998. "Nineteen years ago, Detective Frank Pembleton held this joint, as impeccably played by Andre Braugher," Brown said during his speech. "I just want to say that whether it's at Stanford University or on this stage, it's my supreme honor to follow in your footsteps." So incredibly well-deserved!

Image Source: CBS
Join the conversation
Sterling K. BrownThis Is UsAward SeasonEmmy AwardsTV
Join The Conversation
Award Season
by Monica Sisavat
Emmys Best Dressed 2017
Award Season
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Emmy Winners List 2017
Award Season
by Quinn Keaney
Celebrity Tattoos Red Carpet 2017
Oscars
Can You Spot These Beautiful Celebrity Tattoos From Award Season 2017?
by Lauren Levinson
Ann Dowd's Emmys 2017 Speech Video
Award Season
Ann Dowd Was So Surprised by Her Emmy Win, She Literally Couldn't Move
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds