Every Single "Look What You Made Me Do" Dance Video to Get You Up on Your Feet

Taylor Swift, look what you made the dance world do. Shortly after the singer released her first single, "Look What You Made Me Do," from Reputation last month, YouTube pretty much exploded with some incredible choreography, and we can't stop watching. From sexy body rolls to tilted leans, these moves will definitely make you want to get up out of your seat and dance along. Here's hoping we will get even more awesome videos for her latest single ". . . Ready For It?"