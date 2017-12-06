 Skip Nav
Tracee Ellis Ross Reads Sexual Assault Children's Book

Tracee Ellis Ross Shuts Down Confusion About Sexual Assault With Spot-On "Children's" Book

Tracee Ellis Ross is making things really simple for anyone confused about the recent sexual harassment scandal sweeping Hollywood — actually, scratch that. It's not a "scandal" — it's a "systemic problem about the abuse of power that takes place across all industries," she reminded viewers during Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night. Tracee, like many other women, is not totally surprised by the ongoing list of women coming forward with their stories as of late. But for anyone who is confused about what constitutes as sexual harassment, she wrote a "children's" book called The Handsy Man to break things down in basic terms.

Rhyming her way through the book, Tracee reads paragraphs like, "You cannot smell my hair, you creep, or grab my boobs while I'm asleep. I do not want a back massage. Did you follow me into the parking garage?" She drives the point home by saying, "I'll say it clearly, nice and slow. If she doesn't consent, the answer is NO." Any questions? Watch the full video to see Tracee completely nail it.

