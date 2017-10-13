 Skip Nav
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Prince Harry
Prince Harry's Speech About Princess Diana Will Remind You Why the World Loved Her So Much

Trisha Yearwood as Garth Brooks Halloween Costume

Trisha Yearwood Dresses Up Like Husband Garth Brooks For Halloween, and the Result Is Scary Good

Some celebrities dress up as other celebrities for Halloween, and some dress up as their partners. Trisha Yearwood was the latter. Ahead of her upcoming Halloween special on the Food Network, the Trisha's Southern Kitchen host gave fans a glimpse of her costume in which she dressed up as her husband and country music singer Garth Brooks. And let's just say, the result is nothing short of amazing. Not only does she completely nail the outfit (facial hair in all), but she's even performance-ready with a headset microphone!

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity Halloween CostumesTrisha YearwoodGarth BrooksCelebrity CouplesHalloween CostumesHalloween
Celebrity Couples
Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Have Reportedly Broken Up
by Monica Sisavat
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe
Get the Dish
A Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte That Rivals Starbucks's
by Brandi Milloy
Salt Bae Costume
Halloween
This DIY Halloween Costume Will Make Your Friends Laugh Out Loud
by Laura Marie Meyers
New Celebrity Babies 2017
Celebrity Kids
Meet the New Celebrity Babies of 2017
by Monica Sisavat
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engaged?
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Announce Their Engagement Soon
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds