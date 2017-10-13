Trisha Yearwood Dresses Up Like Husband Garth Brooks For Halloween, and the Result Is Scary Good

A post shared by Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) on Oct 12, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Some celebrities dress up as other celebrities for Halloween, and some dress up as their partners. Trisha Yearwood was the latter. Ahead of her upcoming Halloween special on the Food Network, the Trisha's Southern Kitchen host gave fans a glimpse of her costume in which she dressed up as her husband and country music singer Garth Brooks. And let's just say, the result is nothing short of amazing. Not only does she completely nail the outfit (facial hair in all), but she's even performance-ready with a headset microphone!