 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Chris Cornell's Wife Bares Her Soul in a Heart-Wrenching Letter Ahead of His Funeral
Jane Birkin
53 Cannes Film Festival Photos That Will Take You Way, Way Back
Celebrity PDA
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make a Casual NYC Outing Look Like a Damn Photo Shoot
Nostalgia
Baby Boom! 14 Laguna Beach and The Hills Stars Who Have Kids or Are Expecting

Vicky Cornell's Billboard Letter to Chris 2017

Chris Cornell's Wife Bares Her Soul in a Heart-Wrenching Letter Ahead of His Funeral

Chris Cornell died by suicide on May 17, and his wife Vicky bared her soul in a heartfelt note ahead of his funeral. In the open letter published in Billboard, the Soundgarden frontman's other half calls Chris "the best father, husband and son-in-law." She also vows to "stand up" and "fight for" him, and to ensure that his children, daughters Toni and Lillian and son Christopher, are well taken care of. Read her letter in full below.

"To My Sweet Christopher,

You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through.

You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn't be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.

I'm broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.

I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will.

Always and forever,
Your Vicky"

Image Source: Getty / Brian Ach
Join the conversation
Chris CornellRIP
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Music
Do You Like It When Musicians Take Creative Risks?
by Entertainment
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
by Brittney Stephens
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
List of Contestants Announced For the Third Season of Donald Trump's The Celebrity Apprentice
Soundgarden
Link Time! The Celebrity Apprentice Announces Its New Cast
by Entertainment
Heath Ledger's Sister Talks About Him Playing the Joker
Heath Ledger
Heath Ledger's Sister Says His Role as the Joker Didn't Contribute to His Death
by Caitlin Hacker
Celebrities Who Died in 2017
Best of 2017
In Memoriam: 27 Stars We've Already Lost This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Princess Diana Public Funeral Pictures
The Royals
50+ Photos That Show the Outpouring of Love at Princess Diana's Public Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
Roger Moore's James Bond Movies
Roger Moore
7 James Bond Films to Watch in Roger Moore's Honor Today
by Maggie Pehanick
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds