Serena Williams Reveals How Her Daughter's Name Is Connected to Her Incredible Career

Serena Williams gave birth to her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in early September, and the tennis champion has slowly but surely been giving her fans more details about her baby girl. While we knew Serena named her daughter after her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, she just revealed an adorable detail about the little one's name that will make you melt. Serena, who won the Australian Open back in January when she was two months pregnant with her daughter, made sure to honor the first victory they ever conquered together.

So cute!

