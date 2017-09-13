What Is the Name of Serena Williams's Daughter?
Serena Williams Shares a Video of Her Baby Girl and Reveals Her Precious Name!
She's here! Almost two weeks after welcoming her first child into the world, Serena Williams gave her fans the cutest sneak peek there ever was at her new family. The tennis champion and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, recorded videos of Serena's pregnancy journey, which she shared on her website on Wednesday. In the clips, Serena documents her growing baby bump up until the day they were able to bring their little girl home from the hospital. And the joy doesn't stop there! The couple also revealed her name: Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. They also joked that she already has one grand slam title in her short time on earth. We already can't wait for more photos of their precious family!